White and Williams is bolstering its insurance practice group, the firm's "backbone," with four new hires, including three partners, in Boston, New York and Newark, New Jersey. Victoria Fuller, Daniel Bryer, and Dirk Haarhoff join the firm as partners, with Megan Rounds joining as counsel.

Insurance

September 27, 2023, 2:51 PM

