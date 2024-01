News From Law.com

Following a successful run for reelection in May of 2022, Gov. Brian Kemp made 25 judicial appointments throughout 2023. Men account for 68% of the appointees. With a Black woman and a man of South Asian descent being the only minorities appointed judge by Kemp last year, the governor's remaining judicial appointments for 2023 are 92% white.Scroll down to learn more about Kemp's picks for the bench.

Georgia

January 05, 2024, 9:31 AM

nature of claim: /