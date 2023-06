Breaking News From Law.com

After 16 years, White & Case chair Hugh Verrier is stepping down. The firm's new chair, Heather McDevitt, was announced Tuesday after a partnership vote and will take the helm on September 1, 2023. Verrier made his intentions known earlier in the year, but the partnership vote did not occur until Tuesday afternoon.

New York

June 27, 2023, 1:49 PM

nature of claim: /