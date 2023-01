News From Law.com International

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld has hired private credit partner Fergus Wheeler from the London office of White & Case. Wheeler, who joins Akin Gump's special situations and private credit team in London, spent just under four years as a partner in White & Case's debt finance team, with a particular focus on private credit.

January 25, 2023, 6:31 AM