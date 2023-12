News From Law.com International

White & Case has formalised its presence in Saudi Arabia with the grant of a foreign law licence by the Ministry of Justice under new regulations for foreign law firms operating in the Kingdom, and also becomes the first law firm to relocate its regional HQ to the Kingdom from a wider base elsewhere in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Legal Services

December 11, 2023, 11:50 AM

nature of claim: /