White & Case has brought on two former practice heads from Herbert Smith Freehills to join its global mergers & acquisitions practice in Madrid as partners. Partners Ignacio Paz and Pablo GarcĂ­a-Nieto were both at Herbert Smith Freehills for 14 years and, according to their LinkedIn profiles, they both had prior stints at Linklaters and Garrigues.

July 07, 2023, 8:54 AM

