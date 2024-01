News From Law.com International

White & Case is extending its global commercial litigation practice to South Africa with a partner hire. Darryl Bernstein joins the firm's practice in Johannesburg from Baker McKenzie, where he was a partner and head of the firm's dispute resolution practice group in Johannesburg. He had been with Baker McKenzie for 11 years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

January 18, 2024, 10:20 AM

