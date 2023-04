News From Law.com International

White & Case has strengthened its London antitrust practice following the hire of a Kirkland & Ellis partner. Michael Engel was partner for just over two years at Kirkland. Prior to that, he was part of Sullivan & Cromwell's European competition team for almost a decade, and also spent a two-year stint at the legal arm of Goldman Sachs' investment banking division, according to his LinkedIn profile.

April 26, 2023, 5:10 AM

