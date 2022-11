News From Law.com

White & Case has hired its first-ever chief diversity officer, Hedieh Fakhriyazdi, who joins from Weil, Gotshal & Manges. While White & Case has had high-level personnel in diversity-related positions previously, Fakhriyazdi is the first to hold a C-suite title around those efforts, and she will report to the firm's executive committee.

November 29, 2022, 2:44 PM