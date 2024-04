News From Law.com

New York-based White & Case is expanding its Miami office by over 15%, signaling the firm's commitment to expanding in the growing market. The firm originally scooped up office space in the popular Southeast Financial Center back in 1987 when it had just six lawyers stationed there. With the office's latest expansion, it now houses 89 total attorneys in an office that now spans four floors within the building.

April 17, 2024, 11:37 AM

