White & Case Ends New Clients Two Decades International Disp...

News From Law.com

After nearly two decades in limbo, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago finally succeeded in its multi-million dollar civil asset forfeiture claim in Miami, linked to the construction of the country's International airport 22 years ago. The case ended last night when a jury decided that three businessmen, two with Miami ties, conspired to defraud the Rebublic out of more than $32 million dollars, but with treble damages on the table, the judgment could exceed $100 million.

Construction & Engineering

March 30, 2023, 11:48 AM

nature of claim: /