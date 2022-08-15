White & Case Continues Hiring Surge With 3 Laterals from Pau...

News From Law.com

White & Case, continuing a string of lateral hires this year, has added a trio of partners in its New York and Houston offices in the last week, including two real estate partners from Paul Hastings and a private wealth partner from Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman. The additions reflect the global firm's focus on growth in corporate and transactional groups and related practice areas this year. According to White & Case, the firm has added more than 45 attorneys to its M&A practice over the course of 2022.

