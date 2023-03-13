White & Case Continues Global M&A Push With Cahill Duo | Law...

News From Law.com

New York-based White & Case announced the expansion of its global mergers and acquisitions group with the addition of two Cahill Gordon & Reindel partners. Before joining the Am Law 100 giant, White & Case, Kimberly Petillo-Décossard and Ross Sturman often worked together on high-profile deals under Cahill. They're not the first laterals to join the team. Between January and March, White & Case has been assembling a team of poached M&A leaders, adding to its global M&A arm.

Legal Services

March 13, 2023, 11:30 AM