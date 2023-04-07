Lithia Motors, the Oregon-based automotive retailer, and other defendants were sued Friday in Virginia Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by Briglia Hundley PC on behalf of a former brand manager for the defendant who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after he filed a complaint alleging racial discrimination and harassment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00456, Whitaker v. Sterling-Rlm,LLC et al.
Automotive
April 07, 2023, 1:18 PM