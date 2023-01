Who Got The Work

August W. Heckman III and John Paul Guyette of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius have stepped in to defend Amazon.com in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The complaint was filed Dec. 1 in New York Southern District Court by Phillips & Associates on behalf of Russell Angel Whitaker. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr., is 1:22-cv-10222, Whitaker v. Amazon.com Services LLC et al.

Internet & Social Media

January 16, 2023, 5:14 AM