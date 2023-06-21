Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Bose McKinney & Evans and Baker & Hostetler on Wednesday removed a digital privacy class action against Flavius J. Witham Memorial Hospital to Indiana Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Cohen & Malad, Stranch Jennings & Garvey and Turke & Strauss, accuses the defendant of violating the Indiana Wiretapping Act by sharing patients' private health information with Facebook through tracking pixels on the defendant's website. The case is 1:23-cv-01080, Whitaker-Pine v. Board of Trustees of the Flavius J. Witham Memorial Hospital.

Health Care

June 21, 2023, 5:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Susan Whitaker-Pine

defendants

Board Of Trustees Of The Flavius J. Witham Memorial Hospital

defendant counsels

Bose McKinney & Evans

nature of claim: 890/