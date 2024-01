News From Law.com

The Third District Court of Appeals rejected a petition for writ of mandamus that alleged the mediated settlement agreement between Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and the whistleblowers is enforceable. The appellate court's latest decision in the whistleblower case throws the case back to the Travis County 250th District Court, which had already ruled that there was no agreement and the discovery requested by the plaintiffs should go forward.

January 08, 2024, 1:40 PM

