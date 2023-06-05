Whistleblower Suit Leads to Doctor Paying $625K for Alleged ...

News From Law.com

A Georgia doctor has agreed to pay the federal government more than $600,000 after a whistleblower filed a lawsuit exposing alleged False Claims Act (FCA) violations. According to a Tuesday news release, James Ellner, M.D., and his Woodstock practice, Georgia Pain Management PC, and ambulatory surgical center, Samson Pain Center PC, agreed to pay $625,000. Ellner and his businesses were accused of breaching the FCA by submitting improper claims to the Medicare and TRICARE programs.

