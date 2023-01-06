Whistleblower Lawsuit Alleges Outside Counsel Contributed to...

News From Law.com

A whistleblower lawsuit alleging Dallas Independent School District fired an auditor in retaliation has led to a second lawsuit by the sons of a teacher's aide whose death might have been an unreported homicide by a special-needs student. The two lawsuits, brought by separate law firms, are now before the same federal district court judge: Chief District Judge David C. Godbey in Texas. The whistleblower case also alleges conduct by the school district's outside counsel that contributed to the alleged wrongful termination.

