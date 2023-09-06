Whistleblower Claims Reporting Crypto Executives Partying at...

News From Law.com

An ex-employee of a New Jersey cryptocurrency trading company is claiming in a whistleblower suit that he was fired after accusing a company executive of illegal drug use and exploiting a 19-year-old intern. Bradley Nagela, who was global head of options trading-Americas for B2C2 USA of Jersey City, claimed in a suit in U.S. District Court that he was engaging in protected behavior when he complained about the conduct of Phillip Gillespie, who was then chairman and co-CEO of London-based B2C2 Ltd.

