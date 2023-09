Who Got The Work

General Motors has turned to lawyer Matthew R. Beatty of Beatty Navarre Strama P.C. as defense counsel in a pending lawsuit for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act. The case was filed July 24 in Texas Western District Court by the Duck Law Firm on behalf of the owner of 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman, is 1:23-cv-00849, Whisler v. General Motors, LLC.

Automotive

September 07, 2023, 4:40 PM

Plaintiffs

Jaycen Wayne Whisler

Plaintiffs

Duck Law Firm, LLC

defendants

General Motors, LLC

defendant counsels

Beatty Navarre Strama P.C.

