News From Law.com

The operator of Canyon Lodge and other Yellowstone National Park resorts are commemorating the park's 150th anniversary with bottles of Yellowstone National Park bourbon whiskey. A company that's been selling a Yellowstone-branded whiskey that dates to 1878 says that's infringing, and is asking a Colorado federal judge to enjoin further sales.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

November 29, 2022, 5:47 PM