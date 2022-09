Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Zelle LLP on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Arch Insurance to Minnesota District Court. The complaint, concerning storm damage claims, was filed by Beckmann Law Firm on behalf of Whirly South Properties. The case is 0:22-cv-02191, Whirly South LLC et al v. Arch Insurance Company.

Insurance

September 08, 2022, 6:59 PM