New Suit - Contract

Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit stemming from Winter Storm Uri Wednesday in Texas Southern District Court. The court action was brought by Andrews Myers P.C. on behalf of Whirlwind Steel Buildings, which challenges the defendant's denial of property damage and business interruption claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00576, Whirlwind Steel Buildings, Inc. v. Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Company.

Insurance

February 15, 2023, 6:20 PM