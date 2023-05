New Suit - Patent

Whirlpool, the home appliance manufacturer, sued Umall Technology Friday in Texas Eastern District Court over patent infringement claims. The lawsuit, filed by Nyemaster Goode PC and Gillam & Smith, pursues claims that the defendant engages in the sale of counterfeit Whirlpool water filters for refrigerators. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00230, Whirlpool Corporation v. Umall Technology S.A.R.L.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 26, 2023, 2:33 PM

Plaintiffs

Whirlpool Corporation

Plaintiffs

Nyemaster Goode West

Gillam & Smith, LLP

defendants

Umall Technology S.A.R.L.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims