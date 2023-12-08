Who Got The Work

McGuireWoods partner Brian C. Riopelle has entered an appearance for Hamilton Beach Brands Inc. in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The case, filed Nov. 22 in Virginia Eastern District Court by Kaufman & Canoles on behalf of Whirlpool, accuses the defendant of misrepresenting to consumers that its mixers have the same mixing action as Whirlpool's KitchenAid standing mixers do. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge M. Hannah Lauck, is 3:23-cv-00802, Whirlpool Corporation v. Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 08, 2023, 8:31 AM

