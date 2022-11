New Suit - Trademark

Home appliance manufacturers Whirlpool and Maytag filed a trademark infringement lawsuit on Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court over the alleged sale of counterfeit goods. The suit, filed by Stephen M. Gaffigan PA, pursues claims against unidentified e-commerce operators. The case is 0:22-cv-62126, Whirlpool Corp. et al. v. The Individuals, Business Entities, and Unincorporated Associations identified on Schedule "A".