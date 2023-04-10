Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at U.S. Attorney's Office on Monday removed a lawsuit against the United States Forest Service, Wells Fargo and other defendants to Colorado District Court. The suit, over claims related to real property, was filed by Anderson Notarianni McMahon on behalf of Thomas Whipple. The case is 1:23-cv-00882, Whipple v. Barron et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 10, 2023, 1:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Thomas Whipple

defendants

Wells Fargo Bank, National Association

Brian K. Counselman

Daniel E. Barron

Fifth Third Mortgage Company

Guaranteed Rate, Inc.

Jason Provalenko

Jennifer C. Counselman

Jkhp, LLC

Matthew J. Otto

Nbh Bank

Olga B.K. Barron

Ten Five LLC

United States Forest Service

W Ryland Gardner, III

defendant counsels

U.S. Attorney'S Office

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property