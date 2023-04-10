Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at U.S. Attorney's Office on Monday removed a lawsuit against the United States Forest Service, Wells Fargo and other defendants to Colorado District Court. The suit, over claims related to real property, was filed by Anderson Notarianni McMahon on behalf of Thomas Whipple. The case is 1:23-cv-00882, Whipple v. Barron et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 10, 2023, 1:57 PM

Plaintiffs

defendants

defendant counsels

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property