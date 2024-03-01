While Touting 10% Revenue Spike, NY Law Firm Announces Depar...

News From Law.com

Morrison Cohen, a midsize firm in New York, said Friday that nine of its partners are departing for other firms, while also announcing that the firm's revenue grew by 10% in 2023 and 44% over the last five years, and the firm has revamped its infrastructure and compensation systems. The unusual move to announce the departure of partners comes as the firm said that it has executed on a number of initiatives to "boost its growth strategy" under the leadership of chairs and co-managing partners Steven Cooperman and Y. David Scharf and the firm's executive committee.

March 01, 2024, 12:49 PM

