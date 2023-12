News From Law.com

Despite taking a breather on hiring and encountering a "little bit lighter of a year" overall, Polsinelli took another step toward the billion-dollar revenue mark in 2023, increasing its topline by 7.5% and upping its net income and profits per partner by about 13%, according to preliminary financial reporting by American Lawyer.

December 14, 2023, 12:07 PM

