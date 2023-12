News From Law.com

As some lawmakers in Albany consider phasing out non-attorneys from posts in the state's town and village judiciary, supporters of the current system say non-lawyers on the bench fill posts that attorneys would eschew due to low pay; but drawbacks abound, from a lack of tech-savvy to basic understanding of settled law. Supporters respond that what these judges need is more support and education from the statewide judicial system.

