The Am Law Litigation Daily this morning digs into Norton Rose Fulbright's annual litigation trends survey. The firm asked more than 430 general counsel and in-house litigation leaders based in the U.S. and Canada about last year's litigation load and perceived threats around the corner. The survey found that while litigation budgets are going up, an increasing portion of that spending is going to personnel and other in-house expenses.

January 18, 2023, 6:30 AM