When HMRC changes to how partners pay tax come into effect next year, law firms are aware they could be landed with a hefty tax bill. Many firms are faced with the prospect of effectively paying two years worth of tax in one financial year. Six UK top 50 firms affected by incoming tax changes had cash balances of under £20 million in their most recent accounts, Law.com International analysis has found.

United Kingdom

April 12, 2023, 6:16 AM

