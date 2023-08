News From Law.com

Courts across South Georgia are closed on Wednesday as locals brace for Hurricane Idalia to make landfall. In addition to Wednesday's closures, Chatham County Recorder's Court Judge Joe Huffman vacated his traffic docket from 9 to 10 a.m. on Thursday and Chatham County Recorder's Court Judge Harris Odell has vacated his traffic docket from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday.

