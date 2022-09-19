Which Florida Law Schools Had Highest Bar Passage Rates in J...

News From Law.com

The Supreme Court of Florida Monday released July general bar examination results of first-time applicants from nearly one dozen law schools in the Sunshine State. And at the top of the list sits Florida International University College of Law, with an over 81% passing rate, while Florida Coastal School of Law is on the opposite end of the results, with less than 31% of its students passing, according to the release. The overall passage rate was less than the previous year.

Education

September 19, 2022, 5:15 PM