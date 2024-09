News From Law.com

The tropical system off Florida's coast became a Hurricane with 80-mph winds at noon on Wednesday, prompting Gov. Ron DeSantis to enact a state of emergency in 61 of the state's 67 counties. That news has justices and administrators in many Florida counties instituting court closures in anticipation of Hurricane Helene's arrival.

Florida

September 25, 2024, 3:20 PM