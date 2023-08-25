Where to Go on Monday? What Might Happen to Jurists and Liti...

News From Law.com

Should Banks County's justice system move from the Piedmont Judicial Circuit to the Mountain one, becoming the first Georgia county to change circuits? Officials sought the answer to that question when the Georgia House of Representatives Civil Judiciary Committee met Thursday at the Banks County Courthouse in north Georgia to discuss the change. Representatives heard from the Banks clerk of courts, law enforcement and commissioners on how this will impact funding and access to justice in the region.

August 25, 2023, 5:10 PM

