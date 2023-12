News From Law.com

If anyone doubted whether legal tech funding slowed down this year, the proof is in the numbers: 2023 had no nine-figure legal tech investments, a marked departure from the year prior, while the largest funding amount paled in comparison to what companies raised last year. Still, there are signs that the slowdown may be easing up, especially amid growing interest in generative AI and a stronger economic picture.

AI & Automation

December 28, 2023, 10:00 AM

