Even with deal demand slowing down, law firms are still planning on growing this year in New York, California and Washington, D.C. And the surge of firms in Miami may not be over. Miami was the second-most popular choice for Big Law respondents when asked which regions they were targeting for head count growth or office openings in 2022, and it was the only tier 2 legal market among the top five answers, according to a recent ALM survey.

Legal Services - Large Law

August 25, 2022, 12:09 PM