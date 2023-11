News From Law.com

It's been more than a week since Milbank ratcheted up the associate salary scale and still no other firm has publicly matched the move. It's conceivable that silence is still a proverbial calm before the storm, some analysts and consultants say. But sources say it may also speak volumes about where the legal market is at this moment.

November 15, 2023, 4:29 PM

