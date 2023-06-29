Where Are the Eligible Acquisition Targets? Acquiring Smalle...

News From Law.com

One of the largest real estate law practices in the country, Cohen Seglias Pallas Greenhall & Furman has been approached by larger firms with the prospect of absorption, yet firm leaders have turned down such offers preferring instead to grow through its own acquisitive strategy. "We have a nice, well-oiled machine that works well," said managing partner Steven Williams, noting the firm launched a family law practice in April with the addition of lawyers from Daly & Associates. "There's nothing that a larger firm would have to offer us that we'd be interested in."

June 29, 2023, 11:23 AM

