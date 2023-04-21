Where Are the Asian Judges? Bar Asks New Chief Judge for Div...

News From Law.com

On the heels of no attorneys of Asian American and Pacific Island descent appearing on the recent shortlist that led to filling two vacancies on the New York Court of Appeals, an ethnic bar on Friday called on newly minted Chief Judge Rowan Wilson to appoint qualified AAPI jurists and court personnel to principal administrative posts. In a statement, the Asian American Bar Association of New York said it's "disappointed in the continuing lack of representation of AAPI jurists in the state's highest court," noting the Empire State consists of 1.8 million people of Asian American/Pacific Islander descent, yet is one of 42 U.S. states that have no AAPI judges on its apex court.

