Where Are Partner Billing Rates Surging the Most in Big Law?...

While partner billing rates rose last year all over, they skyrocketed in certain practice areas in Big Law and several U.S. cities, according to a new analysis. Going forward, billing rates are expected to continue another steep increase this year. Partner billing rates surged to record levels last year "in all tiers of law firms and in all practice areas," but it was high-dollar practices that commanded some of the largest rate increases, with mergers and acquisitions, commercial & contracts, and corporate practices leading the way, according to LexisNexis CounselLink.

May 24, 2023, 11:18 AM

