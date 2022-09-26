When Should You Speak Up About Lawyers Ethics Issues? | Law....

News From Law.com

The legal profession is regulated by state bars. However, some of that regulation comes from lawyers themselves, who may be expected to self-report if they have violated the rules of professional conduct or to report if they know that other lawyers (whether colleagues or opposing counsel) have committed similar breaches. A few states, like Georgia, have a permissive standard, whereby lawyers are encouraged to report misconduct but are not required to do so.

California

September 26, 2022, 10:19 AM