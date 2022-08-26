When Pork Intersects With Abortion, Climate Change & More in...

News From Law.com

When the U.S. Supreme Court hears October arguments in a challenge to a state law barring sales of certain pork products, lurking in the background will be potential implications for state efforts to regulate abortions, climate change, assisted suicide and other public policy issues. The unlikely intersection of pork and those highly charged culture-war topics comes via a doctrine that does not frequently arise in the Supreme Court: The so-called dormant commerce clause.

California

August 26, 2022, 11:51 AM