2022 data from the Pew Research Center shows a steadily dropping rate of trust in the federal government since the early 2000s (with just 16% in 2022), with trust in the federal judiciary at record lows. Georgia judges say this lapse in faith is mirrored in Georgia's courts. For this reason, judges across Georgia participate in civics education efforts like Constitution Day.

Georgia

December 21, 2023, 2:03 PM

