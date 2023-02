News From Law.com

Two law firms were accused of attempting to "gain procedural advantage" and "manipulation of the impartiality issue" by filing a motion for recusal only after their motion to amend was denied in separate probate cases. The Tennessee Court of Appeals denied the motion, while vacating Shelby County Probate Judge Joseph Townsend's orders following a timely interpleader action filed by the firms, finding he wrongly continued making orders in the case afterwards.

Tennessee

February 09, 2023, 12:28 PM