They came in business attire, they had a delightful array of accents, and they had the kind of wondrous twinkle in their eye that only tourists have. I'm talking about hundreds of lawyers from around the world, and they were here because Miami was this year's host city for the International Bar Association Conference. Here's what I and my colleagues learned during a week of reporting.

November 16, 2022, 2:07 PM