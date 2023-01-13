When Does the Clock Start? Court Clarifies 180-Day Party-Sub...

News From Law.com

A reversal handed down by the Georgia Court of Appeals has clarified the 180-day party-substitution rule surrounding the naming of substitute parties following a defendant's death during litigation. The intermediate appellate court ruled that the clock starts running only after "the suggestion of death is personally served upon the nonparty representative of the decedent's estate." The 2023 determination clarified service is not required upon the nonparty estate representative only when the representative is the individual filing the suggestion of death.

Georgia

January 13, 2023, 12:09 PM