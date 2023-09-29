When a Witness Becomes More Vulnerable | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

When Cassidy Hutchinson testified before the House Jan. 6 committee last summer she was unbelievably appealing and credible as a witness. Remember? She was young, articulate, attractive and extremely focused in her incriminating recollections of that turning point day in American history. And, most important, she was an innocent. Beyond that, free-of-charge counsel had been forced her way, and she sharply resisted the efforts of that Trump loyalist attorney to keep her in tow, maybe even encouraging her to commit perjury before she booted him. Bravo for her!

September 29, 2023, 2:16 AM

